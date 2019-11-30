Vet raped before being killed; four arrested

A grab from a video provided by KK Productions shows police inspecting the site where they found the burnt body of the veterinarian. Pic/AP

Hyderabad: A veterinarian, whose charred body was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad, was raped before being killed, even as a Telangana minister stoked a controversy asking why she had not called police immediately.

Police said four people have been arrested in connection with the rape and murder, which has sparked a national outrage. The 25-year-old veterinary doctor, who worked in a state run hospital, was raped and killed by the four, all lorry workers, on Thursday night, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar told reporters here on Friday.

The victim parked her vehicle near a toll plaza at Shamshabad on Thursday evening and left for Gachibowli, he said. "The four people saw her parking her vehicle near the toll plaza at 6 pm on November 27 and while consuming alcohol, hatched a plan to commit the crime (rape)," police said.

One of them, Jollu Siva, deflated the tyres of the two-wheeler and offered to help her. Sensing trouble, the victim rang up her sister, informed her about the 'puncture' and expressed her fear about the man, they said. One of the four accused took away her scooter on the pretext of getting it repaired. Then Mohammad alias Arif, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu forcibly took her inside a compound nearby. Jollu Siva returned with the vehicle and all of them repeatedly raped her. Arif gagged her till she died.

They kept the body in a lorry cabin to dispose it of later. The four bought petrol and took out some diesel from their vehicle, poured it on the body and set it ablaze, police said. The burnt body of another woman was found in Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district on Friday. The deceased has not been identified yet, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates