Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar to reunite for a film on Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal and director Aditya Dhar who collaborated on Uri: The Surgical Strike will be working together once again

Vicky Kaushal with Aditya Dhar. Pic/Vicky's Instagram account

After the humongous success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal and Uri director Aditya Dhar are coming together once more for a film on the mythological character Ashwatthama. Based on the 2016 terrorist attacks on the army headquarters in Uri, Kashmir, the film was received with glowing reviews from critics and the audience alike.

Now, news of the current favourite of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal, reuniting with Aditya Dhar has got fans excited. The Uri actor also took to Instagram and shared a story about the same. Check it out below:

In the next story, Vicky shared the interview with Mumbai Mirror in which he spoke about collaborating with Aditya Dhar on another movie. Besides Vicky and Aditya, Ronnie Screwvala who produced Uri has also come on board for the project.

The trio is set to collaborate on a film that revolves around the mythological character Ashwatthama. While reports have been suggesting that the project will be a period-war film, Ronnie Screwvala responded by tweeting, "Just to clarify - it's NOT a period war film but a Modern Day Adaption and into the Future - nothing tried on this Scale before ...."

Just to clarify - it’s NOT a period war film but a Modern Day Adaption and into the Future - nothing tried on this Scale before .... — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) April 16, 2019

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news of the collaboration on his Twitter handle. He wrote: "BIGGG NEWS... #Uri team reunites for a period war film... Actor Vicky Kaushal, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala... The film [not titled yet] will be shot all over India... Mid-2020 release."

BIGGG NEWS... #Uri team reunites for a period war film... Actor Vicky Kaushal, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala... The film [not titled yet] will be shot all over India... Mid-2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2019

Vicky Kaushal will be playing the titular role in this yet untitled film, which is looking at a mid-2020 release. Besides this collaboration with Aditya Dhar, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, and a horror flick with Bhumi Pednekar. The actor also has Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh, a biopic on the freedom fighter, in the works.

