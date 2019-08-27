Vicky Kaushal: Never had to suffer in relationships

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal, who became the talk of the town after grabbing the coveted National Awards recently shared that he had 'never suffered' in his real-life relationships

File image of Vicky Kaushal. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Vicky Kaushal, who became the talk of the town after grabbing the coveted National Awards recently shared that he had 'never suffered' in his real-life relationships. In an interview with IANS, when Vicky was asked if he has ever been in a tumultuous relationship? "No, I have not had so much drama in my relationships where I had to suffer. I only have fond memories," Vicky said.

The actor said he knows people who have been through such relationships.

"But yes, you always know of somebody who has had gone through something like this or has gone through a heartbreak. It could not be cheating but it could be something else that could have cause a lot of heartbreak or some kind of regret or tale they are carrying for the longest time. I know people who have gone through that," he added.

The Uri actor recently appeared in the music video of Arijit Singh's new non-film single, Pachtaoge. The teaser of the song was released by T-series on August 23. It is sung by Arijit Singh, the music is given by B Praak and is penned, composed by Jaani, who are famous musicians from the Punjabi music world.

"At first, I did not know whether the song is working or not because you get to know about films with the numbers of tickets being sold. Here I was not understanding. But Nora and Bhushanji (Bhushan Kumar) helped me understand that... It's quite amazing how this song is working," Vicky told to IANS.

This is Vicky Kaushal's first association with T-series. The actor also spoke about his experience working with Nora Fatehi in the Pachtaoge song. Earlier, he had said, "This is the first time I have shot for a single and who better than T-Series and Bhushan Kumar to collaborate with. It was a memorable experience shooting with Nora in Shimla. She's a person who radiates positivity. We had a lot of fun shooting. When I heard the song for the first time, I heard it ten times in one go! I've been following B Praak and Jaani's work for long and I was happy to work with them."

On the acting front, he will bring alive the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer - the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India - to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged on July 1940.

The Masaan actor will also be seen in the period drama Takht, Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, and a yet-untitled directorial by Meghna Gulzar, based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, in 2021.

