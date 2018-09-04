Vicky Kaushal: Who says no to Karan Johar's passion project?

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal on being overwhelmed to earn a place in Karan Johar's period drama Takht

Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is looking forward to collaborating with Karan Johar on Takht, a sibling rivalry drama set in the Mughal period. Though the two teamed up for Lust Stories, Kaushal says Johar did not mention the ambitious project until much later.

"I was in Serbia, shooting for Uri, when I was called back to India for a narration. When Karan narrated the story, I was blown away," begins Kaushal, adding that Johar assumed that he would have reservations about playing a grey character. "Later, over dinner, he told me he wasn't sure if I would take up the part. And my immediate reaction was, 'Who says no to a Karan Johar passion project?' To be a part of his biggest film ever is overwhelming."

The magnum opus features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The fear of getting overshadowed in an ensemble cast doesn't play on the actor's mind. "Aiming for longer screen time is superfluous; it is the story that will connect with the audience. I only ensure that I don't get slotted with a specific image," says Kaushal, who has a big release in Manmarziyaan.

