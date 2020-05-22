Video of dog tied up and thrown into pond goes viral

A video showing two boys throwing a stray dog into a pond after tying its legs has gone viral on social media. The video has sparked tremendous outrage across the social platforms and as a result, PETA India along with the help of cybersecurity experts are trying to find the origin of the video and nab the two seen committing the heinous act.

An animal lover came across the video and uploaded it on TikTok to find the culprits. In the 45 seconds video, the two boys are seen swinging the already tried dog before they flung it away in the pond. After the animal drowns, one of them is even seen throwing stones at the same spot where the dog drowned.

One of the boys can also be heard singing in Hindi, "Kutta chala visarjan, char saal kutta jia, pannch we saal bidai. (The dog is on its way for immersion. He lived for four years, fifth-year we bid him adieu)."

PETA India Lead Emergency Response Coordinator, Meet Ashar said, "Maharashtra Police's cyber cell and a well known cyber expert from Mumbai are helping us trace the source of the video. Once this is ascertained, necessary action will be initiated against the perpetrators. Such criminal traits in young mind are a worrisome issue."

