Video: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cut their giant wedding cake with a sword

Don't miss this video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cutting their wedding cake with a sword!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture Courtesy: Pallav Paliwal

Everything about this couple - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is regal! Their five-day wedding celebration saw the fervour of both, Indian and Christian style weddings at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Priyanka and Nick walked down the aisle on December 1 and danced on the tunes of 'bhangra' at their Punjabi wedding on December 2.

Be it Priyanka Chopra's 75-feet long veil or the sangeet or the cricket match between the Chopras and Jonas, everything from the event has become the talk of the town. Another one that has grabbed eyeballs is Priyanka and Nick's giant wedding cake. The 18-feet tall and 6-tier cake, designed as a palace has become a source of memes online. According to a Pinkvilla report, Nick had called for special chefs from Dubai and Kuwait to prepare this gigantic wedding cake!

A video of the newlyweds cutting the cake, with a royal sword and utmost difficulty, has been shared by People Tv. The couple threw a wedding reception on December 4, Tuesday at Delhi's Taj Mahal Palace. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also graced the occasion, which again was a private affair!

