Video: Woman abuses Air India crew after being denied alcohol

The incident took place on November 10 when the Air India flight AI-131 was on way to London from Mumbai

A business class passenger verbally abused an Air India crew member after she was denied extra alcohol on-board a London-bound flight from Mumbai, an airline official said Wednesday. The woman, a foreigner allegedly manhandled a cabin crew member in an inebriated state, prompting the airline to file a police case, the official said.

The incident took place on November 10 when the Air India flight AI-131 was on way to London from Mumbai. In a video clip recorded by a cabin crew member, the woman can be heard using expletives several times. Air India filed an FIR against the passenger and she was taken into custody on landing at London's Heathrow airport, the official said. "The woman turned unruly as the cabin crew denied her serving more liquor. She hurled abuse and manhandled the crew," the official said.

#WATCH An Irish national on board Air India London-Mumbai flight verbally abuses the crew after she was refused more wine. The incident took place on November 10. (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/bdZWico5Qq — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

In the vidoe clip which has gone viral on social media, the woman can be heard saying, "I am working for all your people...for you, an international criminal lawyer. Dont get any money for it, by the way. But you cant give me a ... glass of wine, is that correct?"

The cabin crew informed the flight commander about the unruly behaviour of the passenger on board and he instructed the crew not to serve her more drinks, the official said. The civil aviation ministry guidelines issued in September 2017 provide for barring a passenger indulging in unruly behaviour from flying for a period ranging from three months to lifetime, the official said.

Aviation regulator DGCA is supposed to maintain the record of all such blacklisted passengers, he said, adding the quantum of punishment is based on the severity of the offence, which has been divided into three categories. "The no-fly list is applicable only if the incident is inside an aircraft which could adversely affect the safety of the plane and its occupants.

