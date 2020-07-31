Vidya Balan gives us a glimpse of her lovely home as she watches Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan can't keep calm as her new movie, Shakuntala Devi, has released today on Amazon Prime Video! The film based on India's math wizard, Shakuntala Devi, also stars Sanya Malhotra as Anupama Banerji, Shakuntala Devi's daughter, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

Vidya Balan shared a picture of herself at home, watching her movie on the telly. The actress also gave us a glimpse of her home through the photo, and we can see that her space is just like her - minimalistic and warm.

Sharing the picture, Vidya wrote on Instagram, "She is here. Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime now!!!"

Well, isn't Vidya Balan's excitement infectious? We can't wait to watch the film with the family as soon as the work day ends!

Did you know, the late Shakuntala Devi was very recently awarded the Guinness Book of World records certificate for 'Fastest human computation'? The fastest human computation is 28 seconds and was achieved by Shakuntala Devi by successfully multiplying two randomly selected 13 digit numbers at Imperial College London, UK, on June 18, 1980. The certification was received by Anupama Banerji. Isn't that amazing?

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra, and directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Will you be watching it over the weekend?

