Vikrant Massey: Can associate with heartbreak

Vikrant Massey says he can connect with the character of Broken, his upcoming web outing, because he has dealt with a failed romance



Harleen Sethi and Vikrant Massey in a still from Broken

Everybody can associate with heartbreak, right?" asks Vikrant Massey, who is set to slip into the role of a distressed lover in Alt Balaji's upcoming offering, Broken. The venture reunites Massey with Ekta Kapoor after the duo collaborated in the latter's acclaimed film, Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017).



Vikrant Massey

Massey promises the storyline - of a failed romance and the subsequent finding of love - is novel. "I haven't come across a show that has dealt with heartbreak like this one. While it is intense, the project is also layered with situational and subtle humour, the kind that can leave you surprised. WhenâÂÂI read the script, I could relate to my character, because I have endured this. Besides, everyone can relate to break-ups, and drama is my forte," the actor says, justifying his decision to greenlight the venture.

Evidently excited to collaborate with Kapoor again, Vikrant Massey heaps praise on the producer for enabling a healthy working atmosphere on set. Penned by Reshu Nath of Bose: Dead / Alive fame, Broken sees Massey romance Harleen Sethi, who is set to make her web debut with this venture. Massey describes his on-screen lady love as one who is "beautiful, talented and a fine actor". Sethi, on her part, credits the actor for the experience he brings to the table. "With a co-actor like Vikrant, who comes with so much credibility, shooting every scene is exciting," she says.

Also read: Vikrant Massey: Now, Karan Johar knows my name

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates