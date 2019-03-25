Vino therapy in Bandra

food

A cosy wine bar on Linking Road pours a great mix of labels intelligently paired with Indian and world cuisine

Pics/Shadab Khan

Two decades ago, drinking wine was restricted to snooty pseudo-intellectuals who turned the experience into flavour profiles of tannins and acids, melons and mango, and grape varieties that we could barely pronounce.

We now sip in times when the pourer, who once intimidated us with technical terms, explains the story of the vineyard, the grape and body with passion in layman’s terms.

When we stepped into 266 Wine and Bar Room, we were quickly reminded of the Kala Ghoda Wine Bar that recently opened in the much-loved backroom of Kala Ghoda Café. The space is done up in hues of light blue and grey, with light fixtures adding a warm, amber glow from low-wattage tungsten bulbs. We settle into blue sofas, preferring the comfort to the high stools that may turn tricky after a few glasses.



266 Charcuterie and Cheese Board

The 266 Charcuterie and Cheese Board (Rs 675) is an indulgence with brie, camembert, cheddar, strawberries, walnuts, olives and chicken and pork cold cuts. Between nibbles and sips, we realise this is a space we’d love to hang out at for conversations or even some alone time.

The platter beautifully compliments the wines. The thirstier one among us has signed up for an old world red wine flight (Rs 1,800) that takes her from an Italian pinot noir by Folonari, which is crisp and medium-bodied, to a full-bodied French syrah by Domaine Gayda, a Spanish Monastrell and finally, a fresh Italian Umani Ronchi of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo. Of the lot, the syrah’s peppery, fruity notes get the highest applause.

World maps should have been taught according to wine regions of the world, we think, as we enjoy the joyride through this mini trip across some of the world’s finest wine counties. On the other hand, we sip a honeyed South African Chenin blanc by Tall Horse (Rs 850) which is tart-y, fruity and light on the palate.



Tomato stew with prawns and Malabari paratha

The food at this wine bar draws our attention too. We take a risk and order the tomato stew with prawns (Rs 575) that comes with a side of flaky, buttery Malabari paratha (Rs 60). It’s a great example of wine pairing with Indian food. The broth is sweet, tangy and cuts the acidity of the wine. With the cheese board now reduced to crumbs of brie and cheddar, we settle for a dark chocolate and olive oil mousse (Rs 425) that gives our spirited sojourn a bittersweet (pun not intended) end.

AT 266 Wine and Bar Room, next to Shopper’s Stop, Linking Road, Bandra West

TIME 4 pm to 12 am

CALL 8879101350

