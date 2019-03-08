Vir Das on Trevor Noah controversy: A comedian must always be prepared

television

Responding to fellow comedian Trevor Noah's controversial jibe at Indo-Pak tension, Vir Das says comics must brace themselves for unfavourable reaction

Vir Das and Trevor Noah

Days after stand-up star Trevor Noah took a dig at the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan stating that should the two countries go to war, it would be the "most entertaining war of all times", comedian Vir Das says it is not his place to judge another comic. Noah had courted controversy after he had mocked the situation on his popular prime-time talk show, indicating that Indian soldiers would break into a Bollywood dance in the midst of battle.

"The audience is entitled to any kind of reaction pertaining to a joke, but a comedian must always be prepared for that," says Das, adding that he too has made light of "enough sensitive issues". "When I've made a joke, I've always felt that it was okay to crack it, but I've been prepared for the [response] to it. It is bad for a comedian to comment on another comedian's joke. [One should] never tell a comedian what he should, or should not [make light] of."

His comedy gigs aside, Das is now focussed on Whiskey Cavalier, which airs in India on Colors Infinity. The American comedy-drama sees him play CIA agent Jai Datta — a character that he describes as one "who is learning how to be with people. He can kill a person, but doesn't know how to have a coffee with one." He is unaffected that the drama offers him a small part. "A majority of actors who debut in American television don't start out with well-etched characters. Bill [Lawrence, producer] told me they would come through with the character over the season. Having finished shooting the entire season, I can say that did happen."

Also read: Vir Das: Signed the show six days before pilot was shot

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates