Vir Das: Signed the show six days before pilot was shot

television

As Whiskey Cavalier opens to positive response, actor-comedian Vir Das on having the ABC series on his resume

Vir Das

After earning two Netflix originals, Vir Das has found a place in the ABC series, Whiskey Cavalier. It was a chance encounter with the show's executive producer that made him come aboard the production. "I was touring the US when I met Bill Lawrence [executive producer].

He had seen my stand-up acts, and told me that they wanted to create a part for me on the show. I was signed on six days before the pilot was shot." Das is satisfied with the graph the show provides to his character of CIA agent Jai Datta. He is particularly content that it aims to go beyond the cardboard caricatures that the West draws for Indian characters. "Typically Indians are shown as goody-two-shoes and unglamorous. But my character is a weapon expert who is violent."

Back on home soil, Das is set to feature in the finale episode of Koffee With Karan for the Koffee Awards, along with Malaika Arora, Kirron Kher and Mallika Dua as they choose the best entertainers of the season. Happy to be on the Star World show, he says, "It's a series that I enjoy watching, so I thought it will be interesting to do a mini segment about the funny things on the show."

