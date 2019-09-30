MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Viral video: Couple dances in the rain, Twitterati gets emotional

Updated: Sep 30, 2019, 11:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The video has garnered over 482.4k views, 23.2lk likes and 7.2k retweets

Pic/Screengrab
Pic/Screengrab

A video of a dancing couple went viral on Twitter and it will nudge you to dance with your partner as well. The video shows a couple dancing to the tunes of peppy music in the rain. They can be seen delivering various moves and while they are at it, they can be seen having a lot of fun.

A lot of users on the micro-blogging site commented that they wanted to dance with their partner, there were some who simply expressed their love for rain.

The video has garnered over 482.4k views, 23.2lk likes and 7.2k retweets. 

Watch Video: This cute pup playing with her soft toy is pure love!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

national news

Watch: Austin teen's rain dance goes viral on social media

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK