Viral video: Couple dances in the rain, Twitterati gets emotional

A video of a dancing couple went viral on Twitter and it will nudge you to dance with your partner as well. The video shows a couple dancing to the tunes of peppy music in the rain. They can be seen delivering various moves and while they are at it, they can be seen having a lot of fun.

A lot of users on the micro-blogging site commented that they wanted to dance with their partner, there were some who simply expressed their love for rain.

I wanna dance in the rain , anybody else ? Sound on pic.twitter.com/WcXGmg2x3u — Isabella ~ðÂÂ¹ (@playful_heart) September 26, 2019

It totally puts a smile on my face, I can watch it over and over. Thank you for sharing ðÂÂÂ — ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¸ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ½ðÂÂ²ðÂÂ¬ ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂ±ðÂÂ²ðÂÂ¼ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ» (@APoeticWhisper) September 27, 2019

It totally puts a smile on my face, I can watch it over and over. Thank you for sharing ðÂÂÂ — ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¸ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ½ðÂÂ²ðÂÂ¬ ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂ±ðÂÂ²ðÂÂ¼ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ» (@APoeticWhisper) September 27, 2019

I miss moments like that with my wife — Armando (@masseur13_ita) September 26, 2019

I wish I could dance like that.. My effects just look like I've been electrocuted on the spot — Alex large (@Alexlarge75) September 26, 2019

Are you kidding I love dancing in the rain — BlindAngel420 (@Angel420Not) September 26, 2019

The video has garnered over 482.4k views, 23.2lk likes and 7.2k retweets.

Watch Video: This cute pup playing with her soft toy is pure love!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates