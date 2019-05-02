Viral Video: Delhi aunty encourages men to rape women in short dresses

national

In the viral clip upload on social media, a middle-aged woman is confronted by a group of young girls for calling them out for their short dresses and asking men to rape them

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Shivani Gupta

A group of young women shared a video on social media on Tuesday of a shocking incident in Gurugram, wherein a woman allegedly called them out at a restaurant over their outfit choice. This video has been doing rounds on the internet as the group accosted the older woman and demanded an apology from her.

The viral clip shows the group of girls arguing with the woman and demanding an apology but she refused to apologize and threatened to call the police. The middle-aged woman called the girls out for their short dresses and addressed seven men at the restaurant to rape them. According to the woman, girls wearing short dresses provoke men in a sexual manner and deserve to be raped. The video also shows how other women walked up and supported the girls demanding an explanation from the woman for her accusations.

The people at the store also asked her about the rape culture in our country where children, elderly women and even fully clothed women in sarees and burqa get raped. Towards the end of the video, the older woman finally decides to talk to the camera stating “These ladies wear short dresses to encourage all to see them (sic)”. She also advised the parents to control their daughters and discipline them.

