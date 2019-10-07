Viral Video: Indian Army men play Garba Anand Mahindra asks 'How's the josh'!

Recently, business tcoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and started a competition, called best 'Dandiya Dad' in order to brush up his own Dandiya skills. Mahindra, who is quite active on social media shares valuable inputs on various topics and also manages to leave netizens in spilts, started the competition asking netizens to share their best 'Dandiya Dad' videos. Although the businessman said that he didn't receive the best video, still he got thousands of video of which pn eparticular video got Anand Mahindra's salute and deservingky so.

The viral video whihch Anand Mahindar shared made us ask, 'How's the Josh'. Wonder why? Well, in the viral video, a group of men from the Indian Army can be seen playing Garba while standing in two lines. The coordination and syncrinisation between them was such that even Aanand Mahindra couldn't refrain from saying, 'Here's one that gets my salute'!

Here's the viral video of Jawans playing Garba:

Haven’t got any outstanding entries yet to my ‘Dandiya Dad’ competition, but getting a tsunami of related videos. Here’s one that gets my salute...No need to ask how the Josh is! Where is this from, Deepti? https://t.co/qwFu76ZyIX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 6, 2019

In the vral video, Indian Army men can be seen tapoing thier feet as they play garba together. From the video, its quite evient that the jawans were having a lot of fun while playing garba together. Upon watching the video thouroughly, one can see the jawans transitioning into a circle and nailing some of the most difficult Garba steps out there.

Although there is no official confirmtaion as to where the video is from, but it is definitely one of the best things on the internet today. While sharing the video with his followers, Mahindra captioned it: Haven’t got any outstanding entries yet to my ‘Dandiya Dad’ competition, but getting a tsunami of related videos. Sharing his views about the video, Anand Mahindra further said, "No need to ask how the Josh is!"

The video, which was shared nearly a day ago has garnered about 1.50 lakh views and nearly 11 thousand likes. The video was retweeted by netizens nearly two thousand times. In no time, people took to the comments section of the post and shared their views about it.

Here's how netizens showered thier love on the jawans and also shared heartwarming videos:

Sir, here's me with my daughter ,ðÂÂÂÂÂÂdandiya dad pic.twitter.com/FHCZWmnb7A — Parashar Mokal (@parashar_mokal) October 6, 2019

Sir, Your search for outstanding ends here. pic.twitter.com/b0DeeZTbqC — Vipul Shah (@vipuls1979) October 6, 2019

Proud Soldiers of #IndianArmy celebrate and perform Garba in chilling Sub-Zero degree temperature. That is the spirit that makes India invincible ... Kuchh Baat Hai Ki Hasti Mit-ti Nahin Hamari !#Mahanavami #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/DGFXXgUb4i — Rakesh Gupta (@RakeshG1109) October 7, 2019

This is truly how Faujis do their garba ... like a happy parade. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Mangybay (@mangybay) October 6, 2019

How is it even possible that everyone be so good despite being doing one of toughest job?? — Jayant Kumar (@c0efce9688f34f2) October 6, 2019

Beautiful. As always our jawans never cease to surprise us. The josh is sky high! — Sunita Lobo (@lobo_sunita) October 6, 2019

