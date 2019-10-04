Viral Video: Man lip-syncs Salman Khan's iconic song while walking sheep
In the video that has gone viral, a man while walking a flock of sheep on a field lip-syncs to Salman Khan's iconic song, Yeh Mausam Ka Jadoo Hai Mitwaa from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun
We all need a good laugh every now and then and a video featuring a man walking a flock of sheep on a field while humming a song has done so exactly. The video was shared on Twiter and it has become viral. In the video, a man is seen walking with a herd of sheep lip-syncs to an iconic hit song, 'Yeh Mausam Ka Jadoo Hai Mitwaa' from Salman Khan's 1994 blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun. So what is so amusing about the video? The rage is evident only after viewing the video that has left netizens laughing.
Also Read: Viral video: Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and taunts lion with funny gestures
The man in the video can be seen near-perfectly lip-syncing the lyrics, "Inko Hum Le Ke Chalein Hain, Apne Sang Apni Nagariya," as he sings along with the herd of sheep following him. The video, which has gone viral since was shared by Twitter user Pratyasha Rath.
While sharing the viral video, Pratyasha Rath captioned it with a smiling emoji and truly the video is a burst of good laughter. As soon as Rath shared the video, it went viral in no time and has created a wave ever since.
Watch the viral video here:
The video, which was shared on October 1 has garnered over 1 lakh 50 thousand views and nearly 1.5 thousand likes. The video was re-tweeted by Twitterati nearly 300 times. In no time, netizens took to the post and shared their views about it.
After watching the video, one user wrote, "Hahaha! Thanks for sharing. Moments like these make people happy," while another user said, "This is absolutely fun to watch."
Few users also said that the video is so funny that they watched it multiple times. While several others posted funny emoticons in the comments section of the post.
Here are some of the best comments on the viral video:
This video is doing rounds in WhatsApp now. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— The Lazy Lawyer (@BBTheorist) October 3, 2019
He has the qualifications to became a next prophet.— ex_liberal (@ex_liberal007) October 2, 2019
He got the laugh perfectly ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— P. K. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ (@Pallavisms) October 1, 2019
Better actor than Salman for sure :)— Jai Talreja (@jaitalreja27) October 2, 2019
One Twitter user also said that the shepherd is a better actor than Salman Khan. While some users were curious to know about the colour of the sheep in the video. Here's what they had to say.
What's with the colour of goats?— Animetabh BachchanðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@DevilJokerK) October 1, 2019
On point!— This Posable (@ThisPosable) October 1, 2019
Just curious what's with the color?
One twitter user solved their query and had the epic reply to their question. Check the savage reply below:
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ sheep are so colorful, returned after playing Holi— Azam Khan's buffalo (@jenaanindya) October 2, 2019
-
