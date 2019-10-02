Watch Video: 60-year-old woman gulps down six idlis in a minute in Karnataka

In a viral video that has taken the internet by storm, a 60-year-old woman can be seen gulping down six idlis in a minute. According to news agency ANI, the viral video is from an idli-eating competition, which took place on October 1, 2019, in Mysuru, Karnataka.

In the viral video, Sarojamma, 60, a resident of Hullahalli can be seen gulping down six idlis in less than 60 seconds. By doing so, she secured the first position in the idli eating competition which was held on the occasion of Mysuru Dasara in Karnataka. As per news agency ANI, the idli-eating competition was held especially for women during Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Watch the viral video here:

Women who could eat the maximum number of idlis in a minute would be declared the winner of the event. But as it appears in the video for Sarojamma, it was no big deal at all to eat six idlis in a minute. In the viral video, which has been made by news agency ANI, the 60-year-old Sarojamma can be seen gulping down the idlis with much ease and comfort.

The Mysuru Dasara is a 10-day festival and the official state festival of Karnataka. The festival begins with Navratri and ends on with Vijayadashami day. During the Mysuru Dasara festival, the entire city of Mysore is lit up. During the festival, the Mysore palace is illuminated daily with around 100,000 light bulbs, thus making it a sight to behold. In order to celebrate the Mysuru Dasara festival on a grand scale, cultural programs are held on a large scale in front of the palace.

