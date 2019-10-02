Viral video: Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and taunts lion with funny gestures

A screengrab of the video shows the woman making funny gestures to the lion, who appears to be taken back by her act

In a shocking incident, a viral video that has taken the internet by storm, a woman can be seen jumping over a zoo's enclosure barrier in New York as she is hellbent on getting near a wild animal. However, the woman was in for a surprise as the animal turned out to be a lion.

The shocking incident of the woman climbing the zoo's enclosure was captured on camera by one of the zoo's visitors. The visitor, who was later identified as Real Sobrino, took to Instagram and shared a video of the shocking incident. While sharing the jaw-dropping video, Real Sobrino captioned it: Watch the video until the end you will not believe what happened next!

Watch the viral video here:

Within no time, the video garnered a lot of traction and left netizens in a state of shock and surprise. Since the time the video was uploaded, it has garnered over 30 thousand views and still counting. In the viral video, the woman who hasn't been identified as yet, can be seen waving at the lion upon jumping across the zoo enclosure.

What's more shocking is the fact that the woman is also seen making funny faces and gestures to the lion, who appears to be astonished by the visit of an unexpected guest in his territory. According to eyewitnesses, the woman didn't stop there and even tried taunting the mighty lion for a while. But to her luck, she wasn't attacked by the animal as the lion just stood there.

Post the video going viral, netizens took to the comments section of the post to express their shock and astonishment over the woman's actions. Few netizens even called the woman an 'idiot' for risking her life. One user wrote, "What an ignorant person. They would've shot the lion to save her dumb a**. I'm glad the lion survived this idiot human behaviour." While another user said, "The lion is quite confused. Should I run or attack."

Later, the New York-based Bronx zoo released an official statement condemning the woman's action and said that such serious violation could have resulted in an injury or death. Here's what the statement said: This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff, and animals safe. We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.

