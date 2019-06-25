Viral video: Indian man proposes to girlfriend at World Cup match; seals it with a kiss

cricket-world-cup

An Indian-origin man proposes his girlfriend during the India Vs Pakistan match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup held in England. Netizens took to the viral post to hail the man as 'legend'

A screengrab of the viral video

In the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019, when cricketers of India and Pakistan were playing against each other during the much awaited World Cup match on June 16, 2019, there was an Indian team supporter, who was making news in the stands.

In a viral video, the Indian, identified as Vicky, is seen proposing to his girlfriend during the India vs Pakistan match as they were seated in the stands with their families. Vicky's girlfriend, Anvita took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared the entire proposal video on her account. Anvita captioned the video: So this happened #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #CricketWorldCup #Proposal."

Also Read: Viral video: Woman gets stuck under elephant statue at Gujarat temple, wins internet

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Vicky, who is seen sporting an Indian team jersey, can be seen walking up to his girlfriend, Anvita who is seated. In no time, Vicky goes down on his knees with a ring in his hand and proposes to Anvita in front of the crowd during the live match.

Anvita seemed extremely happy and shocked as she accepts the ring and says 'Yes' to Vicky's proposal. The entire crowd around them is seen standing up and cheering for the couple as the duo seal their love with a kiss.

Also Read: Viral video: Internet hearts video of street dog walking to pharmacy to show injured paw

If that's not enough, people in the background are seen shouting the most famous dialogue from Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'URI: The Surgical Strike', "How's the Josh," to which Vicky, the soon-to-be groom, with equal excitement responds, "High Sir."

Netizens and Twitterati are all feeling loved up after watching the viral proposal video. The comments on the thread are a testimony to it.

Here's how netizens are reacting to the viral proposal during India vs Pakistan match:

Inka Kuch aalag hi 'world cup' chal rha he bC!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ — JAYDIP KAPADIA (@JaYdipKapadia99) June 21, 2019

I like his confidence. He is confident that India is winning this match and he can focus on other less important things.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Peeyush Narain ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@narainpeeyush) June 21, 2019

Must be a legend this guy ;) — Nikhil Puri (@nikzealand) June 21, 2019

Ye wala match fix tha ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Notorious Banda (@matlabi_rokx) June 21, 2019

God bless youu guyss âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ This is so cute ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ — Garima Shrivastava ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@G4RIMA) June 21, 2019

One sided lovers of her right nowðÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/cITtH39dR6 — Vishal (@Aadha_CA) June 21, 2019

I like that uncle in the back row.. Asking her to accept saying.. 'Comaaaaaan' — ashaadbhooti (@SomaariSiddha) June 21, 2019

Oh so here he is. Man of the Match. Well played broðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ — Shreejon Biyani ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@ShreejonBiyani) June 21, 2019

How the josh....

High sir....

Wwhaaaa. Strike pe strike kr rhai h india wale to... — Dr. Vidhan (@DrVidhan1) June 23, 2019

So, how's your josh, after watching the viral proposal?

Also Read: Watch video: Man wakes up to find cobra curled up inside toilet

Top news stories of the day

Sex toys worth Rs 8 crore confiscated in two years in Mumbai

In the world's second populous nation, the obsession with sex toys shouldn't come as a surprise. What, however, does is the massive quantity of it being illegally brought into the country. The toys are regularly detained by the Customs Department. A Right To Information query filed by activist Prithviraj Maske revealed that from 2017 to January 2019, the Airport Special Courier Cell of the Mumbai Customs Department had seized sex toys worth Rs 8 crore. (Read full story)

Murder Mystery Solved: 3D face helps cops crack case

The forensic department of the KEM Hospital has helped the Navghar police crack a two-month-old murder case with the help of facial reconstruction and 3D superimposition technology, which they used to put a face on the victim's severely fractured skull. Yogesh Rane, a worker at a tea stall in Mulund had in March smashed the face of his colleague Vijay Kishor and burnt his upper body for laughing at him at the gym. He was caught after he attempted to kill another co-worker when the latter started asking him questions about Kishor's sudden disappearance. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Corporators oppose parking fines, say additionl infra required

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to tackle the city's illegal parking menace has fallen flat with corporators opposing the move of charging hefty fines without providing the required infrastructure or additional parking space to citizens. Not only members of the ruling coalition, even the Opposition opposed the move at the civic body's general body meeting on Monday. (Read full story)

Mumbai's top cop pedals to 1,500 km cycling history

Indian Police Service (IPS) Krishna Prakash, special inspector general of police (IGP), administration, Maharashtra, is back home in Mumbai after creating cycling history. The tough cop has finished a stupendous fourth in the men's open category of the Race Across West (RAW) in USA. The race, which requires cycling for approximately 1,500 km across four American states, started on June 11 and ended on June 14. (Read full story)

Bandra court asks police to probe case of school that blamed child for bad touch

The Bandra Court has directed the Santacruz police to register an offence against a reputed school in Vile Parle after a petitioner parent alleged mental harassment of her child by it. Last year, the eight-year-old child was reprimanded for inappropriately touching his classmates, by the school. The parents later complained that the way the school treated the child thereon, was harassment. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates