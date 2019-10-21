MENU

Viral video: Leopard jumps for life after hyena makes an attempt to pounce on the big cat

Updated: Oct 21, 2019, 12:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

In the nine-second video clip, the leopard can be seen jumping over the hyena in a split second and climbing up the tree in order to save itself from the hyena's attack

A screengrab of the viral video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter
In a video that has gone viral on the internet, a leopard can be seen climbing up a tree as a hyena attack makes an attempt to pounce the big cat. The viral video was shared on October 18 by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. While sharing the video, Susanta wrote: Sometimes the gap between life & death is a jump.

Watch the ferocious attack of the hyena here:

Further describing the characteristics of the Lions and the Hyena's, the IFS officer wrote: Lions & hyenas are the only animals who occasionally attack adult leopards with fatal blows. It avoids risk to injury or death fighting a hyena. The viral video of the hyena making an attempt to attack the leopard has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the hyena can be seen pouncing in front of the big cat as the leopard, in a split second, jumps over the hyena and climbs up a tree in order to save itself from the aggressive attack of the hyena. The nine-second video clip shows the big cat using presence of mind and making a prompt response as it jumps over the hyena and safely takes residence over a tree as the hyena is left clueless.

Also Read: Viral video: Two tigers caught in fierce fight over tigress

Since the time it was shared, the video has garnered over five thousand views and nearly 150 re-tweets. Hundreds of netizens took to the comments section of the post to share their views about the video. One user said, "Are hyenas that strong!!!!," while another user wrote, "Thanks for sharing. I thought hyenas would be afraid of leopards." While a third user praised the big cat and wrote, "I like the way the leopard plotted the entice action scene. Precision in the first halt with a twitch to avoid a collision. Then the leap.. hyena had no clue...Amazing cat!

Here's how netizens reacted to the viral video:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

