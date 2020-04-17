Viral video showing dog's helicopter leap through a gate amuses netizens

Do you need a little something to chase away your lockdown blues? A viral video of a dog has been making rounds on social media ‘turned into a helicopter’ while leaping through a four-feet-tall gate that has impressed millions online.

The video clip posted by Helen Laura Morrey on Instagram shows her Lurcher dog, named Maldwyn taking off like a helicopter while leaping through a gate with his tail spinning with excitement. As the video went viral, it has also been shared on other social media platforms too. The video was shot at Merthyr Mawr in the United Kingdom, when Morrey was out on a walk her three dogs.

Morrey wrote on her Instagram that, "Even during times like these I’m blessed to have lovely places on my doorstep to take these 3 out," while adding that Maldwyn "lost his mind and turned into a helicopter."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Laura Morrey (@helenlauramorrey) onApr 4, 2020 at 11:36am PDT

Since the Lurcher’s long leap went viral, it has garnered 20,330 views and counting with many amusing comments from netizens! One user said, "Omg this video cracked me so much! That is one talented dog." Another user said, "This is just pure joy! Makes me laugh every time!!!" A user said, "Beautiful dogs, amazing jumping skills, crazy helicopter tail action, but what also makes this so great is the sound that you make... Wooaaa!!!"

What do you think about this video?

