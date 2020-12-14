Viral video: Sidharth Shukla caught arguing with a man on the road after his 40th birthday celebration

A video that has gone viral on social media shows television star Sidharth Shukla arguing with a man on the road after his 40th birthday celebration on Saturday night." The man allegedly accuses the Bigg Boss 13 winner of 'drunk driving', and 'hitting someone'. Shukla answers, "He threatened me with a knife."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ðÂÂÂðÂÂ§ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¨ ðÂÂÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ³ (@realinfobuzz)

Speaking about his professional journey, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was last seen romancing the Mubarakan actress Neha Sharma feature in the video of the song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. The song has been sung by the Kar Gayi Chull hitmaker Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai. The music is composed and produced by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics are penned by Rana.

Once again, Sidharth Shukla shared the screen with Shehnaaz Gill for Tony Kakkar's new single, Shona Shona. The popular television actor became a sought-after name after his win at the reality show Bigg Boss 13. While he was one of the most controversial contestants of the season, he also had a lot of popular support for the way he played his tasks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

For the unversed, Sidharth's chemistry with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill was most-talked-about in the house. Now, Sidharth Shukla is all set to make his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful - Season 3.

