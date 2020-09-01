Virar tragedy: Three-year-old girl drowns in car washing pit of garage

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A three-year-old girl died after drowning in a car washing pit of a garage at Raipada Virar East on Friday evening. The deceased Aradhya Auji – lived with her grandparents in the servant quarters of the garage where her grandfather worked as a watchman.

On Friday afternoon Aaradhya disappeared while playing in the garage premises. Despite searching the nearby areas and not finding any clue, her grandparents approached Virar Police station to file a complaint.



Aradhya Auji. Pic/Hanif Patel

After coming home, when they checked the CCTV footage of the garage, they saw Aaradhya falling into the base of the hydraulic washing lift meant for lifting cars while cleaning. As it had been raining profusely for the last two days and as the lift was in open, the entire base was filled with water.

They immediately got her body out the water and rushed to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Aaradhya's father Kisan Auji works in an electric shop in Borivli and stayed with his wife and two kids in Raipada. However, as it became difficult for him to travel from Virar to Borivli due to the lockdown, his employer arranged for accommodation for Kisan and his family in Borivli.

"Aradhya was much closer to my parents, so she did not come with us. She decided to stay with them in the servant quarters of the garage," said Kisan. "When she fell for the first time, she somehow managed to come out. But her leg slipped and she fell again and did not come out," he added.

"We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and have sent the dead body for the autopsy in the civil hospital," said an officer from Virar police station.

