Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to become parents; cricketers flood Twitter with love

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli today announced that he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are expecting a baby in January 2021. Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a cute photo with Anushka and made the announcement in a subtle way. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Kohli wrote.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Virat Kohli's teammates from RCB as well as Team India wasted no time in sharing their blessings and congratulatory messages on Twitter. Here are some of the posts.

Harbhajan Singh was one of the first to wish Virat and Anushka. Bhajji wrote, "Congratulations to you both @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli."

Virat Kohli's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore also expressed their joy over the couple's pregnancy announcement, "Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan! We couldn’t be more excited! Drop a heart to wish the happy couple!"

Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan! ðÂ¥³ðÂ¥³



We couldn’t be more excited! ðÂ¤©



Drop a âÂ¤ï¸Â to wish the happy couple! https://t.co/sK0QiROsqZ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 27, 2020

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wished the lovely couple and also had a little message for them, "Congratulations @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli. This little miracle will soon make your world more beautiful & happier!."

Congratulations @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli.



This little miracle will soon make your world more beautiful & happier! https://t.co/nIarhm03Sf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 27, 2020

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wished them writing, "Congratulations and my best wishes to you @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma."

Virat Kohli's RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal sent his love to his 'bhaiya and bhabhi'. Yuzi wrote, "Congratulations Bhaiya and bhabhi @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma."

Mumbai Indians bowler Krunal Pandya wrote, "Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma."

Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma wrote, "Many Congratulations to you both! @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma."

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished the happy couple as well - "Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma."

Virat Kohli is currently gearing up to lead his team Royal Challengers Bangalore at the upcoming and much-awaited IPL 2020 edition which is held in UAE, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and will commence on September 19, 2020. The IPL 2020 opener will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

