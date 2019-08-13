Virat Kohli can score 75-80 ODI tons, says Wasim Jaffer

cricket

Virat Kohli scored his first century in 11 innings on Sunday in India's second ODI win against West Indies and that took his career century tally to 42.

Speaking after Virat Kohli notched up his 42nd ODI ton in a match vs West Indies, former India batsman and Ranji stalwart Wasim Jaffer reckons the current Indian captain can score 75 to 80 centuries in ODI cricket by the end of his career.

"Normal services resumes after a break of 11 innings!!" said Jaffer before predicting Kohli would score 75-80 ODI tons.

Kohli scored 120 off 125 balls as India beat West Indies by 59 runs in the second ODI. Virat Kohli also broke a record while bringing up his 42nd ton, Kohli surpassed Sourav Ganguly as India's second highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. Ganguly scored 11,221 runs in 297 innings while Virat Kohli took 229 innings to go past the former skipper. Virat Kohli now has 11,406 runs in ODIs to his name.

Soon after Kohli broke his record, Ganguly tweeted: "Virat kohli another master class in one day cricket @imVkohli @BCCI .. what a player."

Virat kohli another master class in one day cricket @imVkohli @BCCI .. what a player — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 11, 2019

Thirty-year-old Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has a whopping 18,426 runs to his name which he accumulated over 452 innings. Kohli is now the seventh-highest run-scorer in ODIs overall behind Jacques Kallis, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mahela Jayawardene, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara and Sachin Tendulkar.

During the course of his knock, Virat Kohli also surpassed Javed Miandad's tally of 1,930 runs to become the highest run-scorer in ODIs against the West Indies. Virat Kohli now has more than 2000 runs against West Indies which he achieved in a mere 34 innings.

