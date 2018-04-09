The last rites were held at the Oshiwara crematorium

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's mother, Satya, passed away yesterday. The funeral was held at the Oshiwara crematorium later in the day.

Gulzar, who is Bhardwaj's mentor and dear friend, along with his filmmaker-daughter Meghna was by bereaved Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj' side throughout. Veteran singer Suresh Wadkar was also present.

Currently, Bhardwaj was to make a movie featuring Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone, but he decided to postpone it in view of Irrfan's health.

