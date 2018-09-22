Vishal Dadlani compares this Indian Idol 10 contestant to Lata Mangeshkar!

television

Neelanjana Ray sang Ye Galiyan, Ye Chaubara with such panache, that judge Vishal Dadlani couldn't stop praising the young singer!

Neelanjana Ray

There comes a time for every aspiring artist when they get compared to the stalwarts from their industry. A similar incident has happened with Neelanjana Ray who is amongst the Top 11 contestants of India's biggest singing reality show – Indian Idol 10. The talented singer has been impressing judges and celebrity guests along with audiences all over with her sweet voice. In the recent Shaadi special episode, Neelanjana sang 'Ye Galiyan, Ye Chaubara' with such panache, that judge Vishal Dadlani couldn't stop praising the young singer!

Vishal Dadlani said, "Neelanjana, you have been a real discovery on Indian Idol 10. You have sung this song masterfully and I could see some traits of Lata Didi's singing in you. I cannot give you a bigger compliment than this ever!"

A visibly happy Neelanjana said, "It's my great fortune that I got the golden opportunity to perform on the stage of Indian Idol 10. It's been a great experience and at times I feel as if I am in a beautiful dream! All the judges have been very helpful and constantly motivate us to perform better. On the recent shaadi special episode, I sang a song that was originally sung by Lata ji and Vishal sir said that I do reflect some of her traits in singing. This is the best compliment that I have got till date! With Lata didi's birthday round the corner, this moment has become even more special for me. I can't express my happiness in words!"

