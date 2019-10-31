Vishal Dadlani not happy with the remix trend; says, 'Make your own songs, vultures!'

It's become a fad these days to take an old or nearly-old song, package it with some new music, add a few thumping beats to it and sell it as a whole new version. No matter how the song is packaged, it can't overpower the original version. And this is something that Vishal Dadlani has realised and the musician is clearly unimpressed with the growing number of song remixes.

In an Instagram post that he shared recently, Vishal has warned musicians against remixing his and Shekhar Ravjiani's songs. He shared a post and wrote, "Warning. Do NOT remix Vishal and Shekhar songs without our permission, due credit & remuneration. I will come for you hard, legally. Especially the musicians doing it. This will become very, very personal, even if you are a friend."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani) onOct 30, 2019 at 8:22am PDT

Now that's called taking a stand! Vishal-Shekhar are known for popular and much-loved hits like Ishq Wala Love, Ekla Cholo Re, Hairat, Dil Diyan Gallan, and more recently Ghungroo and Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War.

Recently, popular singer-composer Dr Zeus had alleged that the music label and composers of Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala had recreated his hit song, Don't Be Shy by Rouge, without his permission. This accusation came a day after the song was released by the makers of Bala.

Dr Zeus had taken to Twitter to question the makers about the same. He had written, "Are u guys taking the p*** @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don't b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & f***in them up??? Ya need to get original [sic]."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates