Visit this brand new tea bar at Juhu for some exotic blends curated by Vicky Ratnani

Exotic blends curated by celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani feature on the menu of The Kettlery, a brand new tea bar in Juhu



Green Twirl tea

It's got the clever puns, the celebrated names, a niche concept that revolves around a multitude of teas, and a sought-after pin code. With that, The Kettlery sets the bar high, even before we catch our first glimpse.

As we push through the all-glass doors of this tea-bar situated within Horizon — a Juhu landmark — we are welcomed warmly by the staff. With its floor-to-ceiling glass, the interiors create a sense of openness, beating the space crunch that defines the city. The colour scheme is subdued, with an emphasis on green — the upholstery and curtains are in shades of it. As for the cutlery, plates in shades of mauve and green-tinted glasses blend in well with the restrained interiors.



Mushroom and goat cheese sandwich

The menu features well-known names, and photos, such as those of Abhinav Bindra, the "Kettlery Brand Ambassador", and Chef Vicky Ratnani, "The Kettlery Menu Curator". The menu is exhaustive, promising to serve up unique varieties and versions of tea that could flummox even a connoisseur. Care for a Moscow blend (Rs 250 for a small pot), from the Signature Hot section of the menu? It is described as "India and China black tea blend with a smoky flavour served with milk and sugar". Or how about some London fog (Rs 150, small), "inspired by the milky afternoon tea you dream of having on the streets of London".

We went with the masala chai mudslide (Rs 300) from the Tea Tails section. And, the baklava (Rs 150, small) from the Lattes section, along with a date and walnut tea-cake (`180), which came recommended with the latte.



Chai puchka

The mudslide, a cold masala chai, was, as promised, a blend of various spices; perhaps too many, making it difficult to savour the different flavours. It was watery instead of the promised "creamy" from the condensed milk. The baklava was described as containing bits of "almond, rose and pistachio", but the flavours were overpowered by cinnamon, despite the large slices of date and lavish use of walnut. Next, we opted for the chai puchka (Rs 200) from the Small Plates section, along with the green twirl (Rs 300, small pot), which the menu says "pairs well with most small plates". The puchkas came served dramatically; each golgappa came in a separate ceramic scoop. See-through kettles came bearing pani and chutney, which were perfectly spiced, with just the mildest hint of tea.



The interiors of The Kettlery

We got the stir fried greens and noodles (Rs 300) packed from the Bowls section of the menu. It came in aluminium foil containers that sat within a beautiful black bag bearing their logo in gold. There were no food spills despite a 40-odd minute ride home. The dish was mildly spiced and flavourful, even a day later. We only wish the vegetables had been bite-sized. The portion was good enough for one, or two with small appetites.

The Kettlery does not disappoint, and we will give it another shot, particularly for the puchkas. But, we'll admit, we expected more, given the illustrious names behind this tea bar.

Time: 11am to 11pm

At: The Kettlery Tea Bar, unit no 1, 2nd floor, Horizon, Juhu Beach.

Call: 67414777

