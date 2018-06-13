Vivek Dahiya gives back to trolls questioning his love for wife Divyanka Tripathi

Vivek Dahiya was questioned by Divyanka Tripathi's followers for not loving her the way she does

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/divyankatripathidahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are happily married for the past one and a half years, and Divyanka keeps sharing several photos and videos of the couple. The popular actress had recently shared a video, wherein, her husband surprised her with his entry on a talk show. She was amazed and her happiness knew no bounds. Thus, she took to her Instagram account to share the video.

Divyanka Tripathi's followers were happy to see their idol sharing photos and videos of hers with husband Vivek Dahiya. However, there was something that was nagging them – it was Vivek not posting as many pictures of him with Divyanka compared to the actress, and even went to the extent of questioning his love for her. Talking about it, Vivek Dahiya has finally given back to these trolls.

In an interview with Times of India, the actor said, "These trollers are juvenile and are being childish. It is untrue that I don't share pictures with Divyanka, I do as much as I want to. There is no such compulsion for me that there has to be one picture uploaded once a week or month. When I feel like to share a picture with her, I do then. We are very secure as partners, our marriage is not based on social media. Our relationship does not get dictated or influenced by what people say, it is between two of us and it has to stay like that."

Vivek and Divyanka met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and tied the knot after few months of knowing each other. Earlier, the actress was in an eight-year-long relationship with Ssharad Malhotra.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Down Talking About Her Break-Up With Ssharad Malhotra

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates