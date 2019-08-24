Vivian Dsena says talent, not looks matter; finds Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor hot

television

Vivian Dsena is considered one of the most good-looking actors in the TV industry. However, more than his looks, his talent is what has worked for him

File image of Vivian Dsena. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Vivian Dsena is considered one of the most good-looking actors in the TV industry. However, more than his looks, his talent is what has worked for him. "If it was only about good looks, then we have so many good-looking actors, but they do not get much work. I don't think it's about looks, it's more about their content as a hero. Getting work in the industry has nothing to do with the way you look. Your performance and the chemistry between you and your co-actor is what works. Looks are important but they are not the primary thing to focus on," he says.

The actor, who recently quit Shakti-Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki as he did not want to play father to a grown up son, featured on the second spot in the 50 Sexiest Asian Men's list in a survey conducted by a UK-based group.

Ask him who he feels the sexiest actor in Bollywood, and he says, "Hrithik Roshan is a Greek God. He is somebody you look at and you can't find even one flaw," he says, adding, "As far as the heroines go, Kareena Kapoor Khan is somebody who is evergreen. I have always found her pretty and sexy."

