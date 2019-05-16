Helly Shah, Vivian Dsena, Adaa Khan and other TV actors on why fame is important in their lives

television

Every actor craves fame, say TV actors such as Helly Shah, Vivian Dsena, Adaa Khan, Sudha Chandran, Delnaaz Irani, Sumit Kaul among others.

Adaa Khan, Helly Shah, Vivian Dsena

Tinaa Dattaa

I think we all craze for public recognition or fame. Fame to me means success. I wish to do good projects where people actually recognise me for my work. I just want to keep on working, I just want to be there, visible. I am a workaholic so I just want to work more. I want people to recognise my work. I want them to know me not for my face or name, but for my work. Like how people know that I am Iccha from Uttaran, till today people know me that way. So, I want that kind of recognition and fame throughout my life.

Rehaan Roy

I think every actor wants fame. If an actor says that he/she hates fame, then I think that's a lie. But yes, that fame should not be the prime focus behind your work. For me, I love acting, I feel good when I'm acting. Fame is a by-product of my work and I really enjoy it. At the same time, life is not the same all the time. So, every actor should be prepared for the best and the worst.

Jason Shah

I act because this is what I like to do. Everybody has a different job in life, mine is acting. And I think that it's the way you interact with people that will make them keep you forever in their memory. I think that's the best kind of recognition to look for. Fame comes and goes, memories last forever.

Yesha Rughani

A person should be satisfied with what he has achieved in life. And be grateful for those achievements and keep spreading love. If you are a good person and you are loyal to your work, fame automatically comes to you.

Adaa Khan

Sometimes it works in our favour that people recognise us and they know who we are. Family and friends definitely feel proud, it's a good feeling. But sometimes I feel like going to a place where no one knows me or my name, where I can just relax and unwind like a regular citizen. So, it actually depends on the situation.

Delnaaz Irani

Yes, I do believe that for every actor, fame or being famous or popular is very important. I guess if an actor says that he does not like people coming up to him, he is lying because I just feel that as actors, we all work for the love and adulation, the admiration we get from people. This is something really important and I do agree that without fame and recognition, no actor is complete. Definitely, there is a difference between an actor and a star but that is not in the hands of the actor. Having said that, there are a lot of huge box office stars who are non-actors but they are stars. So you call it destiny, power, people's love for you…it's being in the right circle at the right time.

Shubhaavi Choksey

Fame and recognition is something that most people crave for. The difference in the show business is that it's all out in the open so stakes are higher monetarily and emotionally. When I started working, it was purely for passion and not for fame. I wanted to be recognised as an actor and I still do. So, I actually never realised how famous I was or am. But having said that, I would also like to mention that it is a very integral part for an actor because somewhere deep within it does boost your enthusiasm to work better.

Sumit Kaul

I would be lying If I say I don't enjoy or even yearn for recognition as an actor. But what is definitely more important to me is to get an appreciation for my work. Recognition can also be garnered by doing something frivolous or being controversial but appreciation only comes when there is complete involvement in the work you do. Once you are a known figure or a celebrity, it's natural to have the fear of losing it. I, fortunately, am not that affected by it as I don't take it too seriously. I understand that this recognition is temporary.

Ira Sone

To me, fame is a reward for the work I do and how well I play a character in each show. It's the recognition for the hard work and dedication towards every role I choose. Every actor desires to become a "star" and to me, the only way that happens is when your audience loves your work so much that they start to feel a sense of attachment with who you are and appreciate your body of work without judgment and criticism. It's a wonderful feeling to be loved by many without them actually knowing you.

Sudha Chandran

Public recognition and fame mean everything to me. It will be so terrible if you go out to the public and people don't recognise you. I think the actor within me will be finished that day people stop recognising me.

Gaurav Sharma

It's true that every actor craves for fame but for me, the biggest satisfaction is that role I am playing. That should stay with the viewers. My biggest motivation to continue to perform well is when people call me by my character's name. Stardom isn't permanent for everyone but if you are a good actor, people won't forget you ever. Fame is temporary and it only stays as long as you are continuously working.

Vivian Dsena

Fame is not something you pursue, you get it as a byproduct of your profession which is acting. Fame is not something you chase. Appreciation of fans drives you to give your best. You feel more responsible and are expected to do everything in a certain way setting a benchmark for yourself.

Helly Shah

Every actor wants recognition. Fame is a by-product of being an actor. And I don't think there is anything wrong in wanting to be recognised by the audience you cater to.

Krishna Bharadwaj

I am from the theatre and have done a lot of theatres right from my childhood. So, I consider myself as a hardcore actor and not a star. I don't even want to become a star. I think if you ask this question from a theatre actor, they are least bothered about who is recognizing them and who is not and I am the same. It doesn't matter to me at all. In fact, I get really bothered when too many people come and talk to me and recognise me. When I need my own space, I really need my own space. Then, I don't want people to recognise me. I am not in this profession to get recognised by other people. I am an actor because that's my passion.

