Wadia hospital opens first Outreach OPD in Nashik for children with congenital heart disease

Wadia hospital has treated more than 1500 cases, out of which 150 were only from Northern Maharashtra

Mumbai based Wadia hospital which is one of the leading medical institutions in the country recently joined hands with Vijan Hospital & Research Centre (VHRC) to introduce Outreach OPDs in order to cater to the needs of the pediatric patients in Nasik and North Maharashtra. A first of its kind initiative by the hospital, it aims to provide high-end clinical diagnosis and consultation by heart specialists for pediatric patients in rural Maharashtra.

Heart specialists from Wadia hospital will be visiting Outreach OPDs on alternate Sundays, twice a month in order to cater to the needs of the people in Nahsik and North Maharashtra. Till date, the hospital has treated more than 1500 cases, out of which 150 were only from Northern Maharashtra. The outreach OPD will be a boon for children with heart ailments.

Congenital heart disease, which is also called congenital heart defect is heart abnormality present at birth. This cardiac disease is found in 0.16 to 0.36 amongst 1000 live neonates and is also responsible for 25 percent of all cardiac deaths occurring within the first week after birth.

In order to counter this, the BJWHC has taken an initiative and launched an Outreach OPD in Nashik and entire North Maharashtra. The Outreach OPD will prove to be a boon for children with heart ailments as they will be offered state-of-the-art care at subsidised cost at Bai Jerbai Hospital for Children in Mumbai.



From left to right: Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, Mr. Radhakrishna Game and Dr.Vinod Vijan

Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospitals, Parel said, "Since the inception of the cardiac department in Wadia Hospitals in 2017, with state-of-the-art cath lab and dedicated Cardiac Operation Theatre and ICUmore than 1500 cases have been treated with 100 percent success rate, out of which 150 were only from Northern Maharashtra. By understanding the importance of patients receiving from other parts of Maharashtra, Wadia management has taken the noble step to come up with Outreach OPD centres. Heart specialists from Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children would conduct OPD's on alternate Sundays, twice a month. This will make life easier for those children as most procedures and follow-ups can be done at their doorstep in Nashik itself."

