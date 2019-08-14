Waiting for Secrets to unfold and action to begin, Bypass Road will release on November 1, 2019

bollywood

Directed by Neil Nitin Mukesh's brother, who makes his debut as a Bollywood director, Naman Nitin Mukesh, Bypass Road stars Neil as a wheelchair-bound paraplegic

Bypass road poster

On the auspicious occasion of Eid day before yesterday, there were multiple asset launches of various big-budgeted multi-genre films. From War to Coolie No. 1 to Dream Girl and Bypass Road, each film looks promising in its own right.

Speaking in particular of Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer, Bypass Road that will release on 1st November 2019, it’s hard to ignore the look and feel of the first asset of the film. It’s easy to spot the uncanny resemblance the poster has to posters of Hollywood cult films like Scream, Hush and Phantom Of The Opera who have enjoyed a fair share of legacy worldwide. The announcement yesterday was trending for the entire day in the top 10 spots on social media sites and received a robust and positive response from the trade and audience.

Directed by his brother, who makes his debut as a Bollywood director, Naman Nitin Mukesh, Bypass Road stars Neil as a wheelchair-bound paraplegic. An ensemble casting comprising of Adah Sharma, Shama Sikander, Rajit Kapur, Gul Panag, Sudhanshu Pandey, Manish Chaudhari, Taher Shabbir, and Errol Marks will entail this home invasion thriller which promises to be a gripping whodunit, murder mystery that will keep cinephiles gripped to their seats.

