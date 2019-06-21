See Photos: Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma attend Bypass Road wrap up bash

bollywood

A star-studded evening full of exhilarating excitement. The Bypass Road wrap-up party was a memorable affair. Attended by the Friends and Family namely Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Rajit Kapoor, Sudhanshu Pandey, Shama Sikander along with their friends Shanoo Sharma and Ameesha Patel.

Nitin Mukesh was also present to shower blessings and congratulate his kids on their Hard work and to wish them luck ahead.

Neil Nitin Mukesh Said "All the hard work put into the making of the film by the entire unit deserves much more. This is just a gesture of respect to appreciate their efforts and love they have for the director of the film my brother Naman Nitin Mukesh, Miraj and nnmfilms. Celebrations have just begun".

Naman Nitin Mukesh added "When we started the film... we were a team, a unit... but through the process of making the film.. we’ve become a family... and last night the family celebrated the completion of their first venture together... I hope everyone enjoyed making the film as much as I did... and I can’t thank everyone enough.. my brother has been the biggest pillar of support on my maiden venture and I’m sure we’ll all make a great team in times to come as well".

Bypass Road marks the directorial debut of Neil's younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. Neil has turned a writer and a producer with the film and will essay the role of a paraplegic in the film.

The film, which also features Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur, is a thriller drama jointly produced by NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ.

