Inside Anil Kapoor's lavish bungalow: Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan give us a tour

Anil Kapoor has been a bonafide star and acting for more than four decades. It's appropriate that given the success he has seen for so many years, he has been able to build a sprawling bungalow for himself and his family. And in case you want to have a look at how the abode looks like from inside, there's some good news.

Taking to her Instagram account, his daughter Rhea Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gave a trip to one and all and showed how the space has been built. Both the daughter and the son showed their bedrooms, the living room, and described the essence of their home. On Instagram, Rhea Kapoor wrote a long note on how she has shared a great bond with her siblings and then of course, the video of the house.

Have a look right here:

And expectedly, the first comment was from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who shared a red heart as her comment. Coming back to Anil Kapoor, he has AK vs AK coming up with Anurag Kashyap that will soon stream on Netflix. Kapoor was one of the biggest stars of the 80s when he had one blockbuster after another in the form of Meri Jung, Karma, Mr. India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, and Eeshwar.

And talking about his home again, it truly confirms the adage that home is the reflection of the homemaker. Just like his persona, his abode also defines youth and style, both!

