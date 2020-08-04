Inside Anil Kapoor's lavish bungalow: Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan give us a tour
Taking to her Instagram account, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gave a trip inside Anil Kapoor's bungalow and one should certainly not miss this!
Anil Kapoor has been a bonafide star and acting for more than four decades. It's appropriate that given the success he has seen for so many years, he has been able to build a sprawling bungalow for himself and his family. And in case you want to have a look at how the abode looks like from inside, there's some good news.
Taking to her Instagram account, his daughter Rhea Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gave a trip to one and all and showed how the space has been built. Both the daughter and the son showed their bedrooms, the living room, and described the essence of their home. On Instagram, Rhea Kapoor wrote a long note on how she has shared a great bond with her siblings and then of course, the video of the house.
Growing up with siblings is one of the greatest blessings in life. They are our first best friends and the foes we can't live without. The most beautiful aspect of the sibling relation, however, is that no matter how old you grow, how distant you stay, and how busy or stressed you are, even the thought of being with your sibling(s) in the safety of your house takes all the stress away. It is one of the most refreshing and overwhelming feelings. The same is the bond that I have shared with my siblings all through my life. We have been together, from being partners in crime to pillars of strength for each other. @square_yards gave us this beautiful chance to relive our memories and has motivated us to make new ones this Raksha Bandhan. This was #meriwalihomestory , and you can share yours too on www.squareyards.com @harshvarrdhankapoor #rakhi #rakshabandhan #siblings #siblingbond #sister #brother #squareyards
And expectedly, the first comment was from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who shared a red heart as her comment. Coming back to Anil Kapoor, he has AK vs AK coming up with Anurag Kashyap that will soon stream on Netflix. Kapoor was one of the biggest stars of the 80s when he had one blockbuster after another in the form of Meri Jung, Karma, Mr. India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, and Eeshwar.
And talking about his home again, it truly confirms the adage that home is the reflection of the homemaker. Just like his persona, his abode also defines youth and style, both!
