War hits a triple century at the box-office, Siddharth Anand cannot contain his excitement

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has been on an incredible box office run from day 1 and has now become the first film to cross the highly coveted 300 crore mark at the Indian box office in 2019! The total collections of this high octane action entertainer are now at a mind-boggling 301.75 crore nett (Hindi: 287.90 crore nett, Tamil & Telugu: 13.85 crore nett)! The collections saw a big jump on Sunday and the film made 6.00 crore nett (Hindi: 5.60 crore nett, Tamil & Telugu: 0.40 crore). War is thus a huge blockbuster and is now the 3rd film produced by Yash Raj Films to cross 300 crore in India after Tiger Zinda Hai [2017] and Sultan [2016]. Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet:

Director Siddharth Anand says, "It has been simply phenomenal to receive this kind of love and adulation from audiences. War was made with the hope to give India its biggest original action spectacle and the entire team is ecstatic to get the desired result at the box office. When you have two of the biggest action superstars in your film, you would want your film to over-deliver on audience expectations and make a big statement. We are overwhelmed that War has become a must-watch film for the entire country. It is a moment to treasure and celebrate for all of us."

Produced by YRF, War has received unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

On its opening day, YRF's War made history as it collected 53.35 crore nett - the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film! It also registered the highest 1st week of all time in the history of Hindi films in India and Worldwide by crossing 350 crore.

