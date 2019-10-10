War: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film stands at Rs 228.55 crore in 8 days

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in a still from War. Picture Courtesy: YouTube/yashrajfilms

War is shattering records at the box office and the Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor-starrer seems to be unstoppable. The film is on a rampage even on normal weekdays as it collected Rs 11.90 crore on Wednesday at reduced ticket rates nett (Hindi - 11.20 cr and Tamil-Telugu - 70 lakh).

Starring superstars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the total 8-day collection of this film is a mammoth Rs 228.55 crore nett!

Produced by Yash Raj Films', War released in 4,000 screens. The film is receiving unanimous love and appreciation from critics and the audience.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that War has the potential to surpass the lifetime business of Kabir Singh. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh is the highest grosser of 2019.

#War continues its supremacy... Biz on Wed - Day 8 in this case - is super-solid, with the film collecting in double digits... Has stamina to challenge *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh [highest grosser of 2019]... #War could also emerge first âÂ¹ 300 cr #Hindi film of 2019 [NBOC]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2019

If War collects Rs 300 crore, then it might become the first movie to create this record in 2019.

Here are the records created by War:

#War benchmarks...

Crossed âÂ¹ 50 cr: Day 1

âÂ¹ 100 cr: Day 3

âÂ¹ 125 cr: Day 4

âÂ¹ 150 cr: Day 5

âÂ¹ 175 cr: Day 6

âÂ¹ 200 cr: Day 7

âÂ¹ 225 cr: Day 8#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2019

War sees Hrithik and Tiger waging a ferocious war against each other. The high-octane film sees the two superstars pitted in a massive showdown, which has thrilled the audience of all ages across India.

