War: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film stands at Rs 228.55 crore in 8 days

Updated: Oct 10, 2019, 15:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Yash Raj Film's War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor had a mind-blowing hold on Wednesday. It collected Rs 11.90 crore!

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in a still from War. Picture Courtesy: YouTube/yashrajfilms

War is shattering records at the box office and the Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor-starrer seems to be unstoppable. The film is on a rampage even on normal weekdays as it collected Rs 11.90 crore on Wednesday at reduced ticket rates nett (Hindi - 11.20 cr and Tamil-Telugu - 70 lakh).

Starring superstars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the total 8-day collection of this film is a mammoth Rs 228.55 crore nett!

Produced by Yash Raj Films', War released in 4,000 screens. The film is receiving unanimous love and appreciation from critics and the audience. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that War has the potential to surpass the lifetime business of Kabir Singh. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh is the highest grosser of 2019.

If War collects Rs 300 crore, then it might become the first movie to create this record in 2019. 

Here are the records created by War:

War sees Hrithik and Tiger waging a ferocious war against each other. The high-octane film sees the two superstars pitted in a massive showdown, which has thrilled the audience of all ages across India.

