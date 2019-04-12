War of words as parties take jibes at each other

national

BJP, Congress and ally NCP have been sneering at each other, criticising manifestos, and speaking of failed promises

Congress candidate Eknath Gaikwad with daughter, former MLA Varsha Gaikwad, and Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora (centre) launch a campaign against Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

After the nominations comes the campaigning and with it the war of words. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have been exchanging jibes on various social platforms. While the BJP has criticised the Congress' manifesto, the Congress and NCP are pointing fingers at policy decisions implemented by the BJP-led government in the past five years, including demonetisation, beef ban and the goods and services tax (GST).



BJP Mumbai president and member of Parliament Ashish Shelar held a Facebook Live event in which he said if Congress comes to power, it will undo all the good work the BJP has done

BJP hits out at Congress

On Thursday, BJP Mumbai president and member of Parliament Ashish Shelar held a Facebook Live event titled, 'Decode the Anti-Mumbaikar Congress Poll Manifesto.' In it he stated that if Congress comes to power, it will undo all the good work the BJP has done, and prevent the rehabilitation of around 3 lakh people in areas marked as CRZ II.

The Congress' manifesto states that the party promises to protect the coastal zones of the country. It stated, "Recent steps that diluted the coastal zone regulations will be reversed. The coast will be preserved without affecting the livelihood opportunities of fishing communities."



NCP questions the BJP, 'Aren’t you ashamed?' in its campaign

Shelar said that the Narendra Modi-led government had made changes to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules due to which re-development of several chawls was possible. He questioned the outcome of bringing Congress back to power and said that he took up the issue since it affects people on a local level. "The Congress is making poll promises that are against the happiness of Mumbaikars. They want to make the common man suffer and it is my duty to inform people about it," he told mid-day.

What promises, asks Congress

Eknath Gaikwad, Congress candidate for the Mumbai south central constituency, launched a campaign titled #kyahuateravada against sitting MP and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale on social media. Gaikwad claimed that 50 per cent of leather and garment businesses have shut down after demonetisation and GST. He further stated that Shewale never raised a question in Parliament on problems faced by businessmen in Dharavi.

Gaikwad's daughter and former MLA, Varsha Gaikwad, said that the BJP owes the people an explanation. "We are raising questions people have been asking about the great promises BJP had made in the last elections. The common man is suffering due to inflation and rising prices of diesel and petrol. The government claimed it would create more jobs, but with GST and demonetisation, it has broken the backbone of many businesses across the country," she said.

Congress workers had earlier started another campaign titled 'kab tak sahoge' which criticised the government's 'divisive politics' and specifically mentioned the mob lynchings of beef traders across the country.

NCP takes potshots

The NCP, Congress ally, has taken indirect jibes at BJP on social media under the tag 'Laaj kashi watat nahi?' (Aren't you ashamed?). One of the posts referring to the controversial Rafale deal states that after committing a Rs 30,000 crore scam, BJP calls itself 'Chowkidar'.

