Warda Nadiadwala on husband Sajid's former wife Divya Bharti: My children call her 'badi mummy'

One of the most stunning actresses of the 90s, Divya Bharti married filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala in 1992. The couple got secretly married at Nadiadwala's Versova apartment. Divya Bharti converted to Islam and reportedly also changed her name to Sanah Nadiadwala. Unfortunately, on April 5, 1993, Divya fell off the balcony of the fifth storey apartment.

Sajid Nadiadwala then tied the knot with Warda Khan in 2000 and the couple has two kids together, Sufyan and Subhan. And even after 20 years of marriage, Warda Khan Nadiadwala still gets trolled and compared with Divya Bharti.

In a candid chat with Bollywood Hungama, Warda opened up about the same saying, "I know people keep throwing these questions sometimes. Sometimes they think I am being trolled. Divya is still very much a part of our lives. Her family, her dad, her brother Kunal, they are like our family, they are a part of each celebration."

She added, "So when you guys try to troll me, please know that I am not getting trolled. On her anniversaries and birthdays, we speak to each other. When my children watch her movies, they call her 'Badi Mummy'. So, guys, she is still a very, very beautiful part of our lives."

Wards also spoke about how husband Sajid is still extremely close to Divya Bharti's father and brother. "Sajid is so close, Sajid is like a son to dad, after mumma (Divya's mother) passed. You can't even imagine how close dad and Sajid are. And Kunal and Sajid too. They talk just like brothers would. And I have not tried to replace her ever. I have made my own place. She is a part of my life. Sometimes people say, 'Divya Bharti bahot acchi thi'. Of course, bahot acchi thi yaar. We love her."

Divya Bharti kickstarted her career down south in 1990 with the Telugu film Bobbili Raja. She soon took the Hindi film industry by storm with her performances in Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana and Balwan.

