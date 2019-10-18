Watch: Alert train drivers avert tragedy, save elephant from getting hit

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

In a great act of kindness, Uttam Barua and DD Kumar helped save a wild elephant's life by stopping the Alipur Duar-New Jalpaiguri passenger train just in time. After a video viral, netizens started praising the drivers and someone even suggested that they be rewarded for the same.

You can watch the video here:

Today morning at 8.30 hrs, #AlertCrew of 55726 Dn Sri Uttam Barua & D.D.Kumar suddenly noticed that a Wild Elephant was walking along the track at Km 71/7 betn NKB- CLD & stopped train immediately with Emergency brake. @RailNf @wti_org_india @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/EkSFEW9KGe — DRM APDJ (@drm_apdj) October 14, 2019

It's important for elephants to have safe corridoors as humans generally encroach upon wildlife areas for development. Last year, in an interview with IANS, Azzedine Downes, President and CEO of International Fund For Animal Welfare (IFAW) had said, "Yes, the elephants face threats from linear infrastructure, such as railways, irrigation, highways and power lines. Thus, there is an immediate need for a much bigger, stronger and comprehensive policy change to prevent this sharp decline in the elephant population."

