Watch: Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran release new single I Don't Care

music

Singers Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have finally released their latest single I Don't Care on Friday

Pic: Instagram/@justinbieber

Popular singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran released a duet with pop star Justin Bieber titled "I don't care" on Friday. After keeping their fans waiting for days, the artists shared the audio and lyrical video of the upbeat track.

The duo have honoured their wives (Bieber is married to Hailey Baldwin and Sheeran to Cherry Seaborn) in the song. Also, Beiber has addressed his mental health struggles in the lyrics. The Baby singer also uploaded the audio on his official YouTube handle.

Check out the video here:

Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah. All the bad things disappear. And you're making me feel like I maybe I am somebody," Sheeran sings as Bieber croons "I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah. Cause I don't care As long as you hold me near."

The song is produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED, who also share writing credits on the song with Bieber and long-time collaborator Jason Poo Bear Boyd, reported People. The pair hinted on this project last week with matching side-by-side pics with the caption 10, and since then fans were suspecting a collaboration. The last time the pair worked together was when Sheeran co-wrote Bieber's 2015 hit Love Yourself with Benny Blanco and Justin.

On the work front, Beiber's last album titled Purpose was released in November 2015. Recently, while performing with the popular band NSYNC and Nicki Minaj the 25-year-old singer announced that he is coming out with a new album soon.

Bieber joined Nicki Minaj on stage and sang his hit track Sorry before announcing plans to drop an album soon. He said, "I wore this fly outfit not knowing that I was going to be on stage. This is my first time on stage in like two years. So I had to get my swag back on."

Also Read: Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus join hands for music video

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates