The sneek peak of Justin Beiber and Ed Sheeran's new song is out
After the success of his last album Divide, Ed Sheeran has announced his new single I Don't Care with Justin Bieber.
After the huge success of his last album Divide, Ed Sheeran has announced his new single "I Don't Care" with none other than Justin Bieber. Says Ed, " Hey guys if you didn't know I have got a new song releasing on Friday... ".
Adds on Arjun Sankalia, Head International Music & Publishing, Sony Music India "We are very excited and eagerly awaiting to release the Ed Sheeran - Justin Bieber song "I don't care ". Ed's last song Shape of You is one of India's biggest hits and we believe this one will be even bigger. Ed's fan following in India has grown massively and we can see this multiply. "
I have a song with this sexy beast coming out Friday. Less than 48 hours.
The pair hinted on this project last week with matching side-by-side pics with the caption 10, and since then fans were suspecting a collaboration. The last time the pair worked together was when Sheeran co-wrote Bieber's 2015 hit Love Yourself with Benny Blanco and Justin.
