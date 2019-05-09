The sneek peak of Justin Beiber and Ed Sheeran's new song is out

music

After the success of his last album Divide, Ed Sheeran has announced his new single I Don't Care with Justin Bieber.

Justin Beiber and Ed Sheeran

After the huge success of his last album Divide, Ed Sheeran has announced his new single "I Don't Care" with none other than Justin Bieber. Says Ed, " Hey guys if you didn't know I have got a new song releasing on Friday... ".

Adds on Arjun Sankalia, Head International Music & Publishing, Sony Music India "We are very excited and eagerly awaiting to release the Ed Sheeran - Justin Bieber song "I don't care ". Ed's last song Shape of You is one of India's biggest hits and we believe this one will be even bigger. Ed's fan following in India has grown massively and we can see this multiply. "

The pair hinted on this project last week with matching side-by-side pics with the caption 10, and since then fans were suspecting a collaboration. The last time the pair worked together was when Sheeran co-wrote Bieber's 2015 hit Love Yourself with Benny Blanco and Justin.

Also Read: Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus join hands for music video

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates