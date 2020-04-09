Watch Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's 'Knock Knock' joke and laugh a little!

Sara Ali Khan is clearly having a gala time at home while being quarantined. We all saw her throwback video where she could be seen dancing her heart out. And now, it's time to laugh a little. Her latest Instagram video is with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and it involves a classic Knock Knock joke.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote- "Throwback to when you could... this was followed by a string of emojis. And continuing, she wrote- "But for now stay home stay safe and don't go knocking." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Sara, who's three films old, is now gearing up for two major films- Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re. Talking about Coolie No. 1 first, It's no news this comedy is the remake of the 1995 blockbuster, Coolie No. 1, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. This time, the ensemble has Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Jaaved Jaaferi. Given the cult classic that film was, it will be exciting to see what new and fresh the makers have infused in the remake.

And as far as Atrangi Re is concerned, it's the casting that has our attention. It has Dhanush and Akshay Kumar along with Sara and this is indeed one of the most intriguing trios of recent times, just like the film's title. It's all set to release on February 12, 2021!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news