Watch Video: Aamir Khan shares the most adorable Janmashtami wishes for the fans

bollywood

Aamir Khan took to his social media to wish everyone a very happy Janmashtami by sharing an adorable picture of him and his youngest son Azad

Aamir Khan with his son. Pic: Instagram/@_aamirkhan

On the festive occasion of Janmashtami, superstar Aamir Khan took to his social media to wish everyone a very happy Janmashtami by sharing an adorable picture of him and his youngest son Azad along with a video where his son is on his back and marking the full loaded tradition of 'Dahi Handi' for us all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) onAug 24, 2019 at 5:35am PDT

The actor shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Janmashtami! [sic]"; following the picture, he further shared the video with the caption, "#happyjanmashtami".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) onAug 24, 2019 at 5:06am PDT

Efficiently balancing his personal and professional life, Aamir Khan always makes sure to spend some quality time with his wife and children. Through Instagram and other social media platforms, Aamir keeps giving us sneak peek into his personal life. Azad was born through surrogacy on 5 December 2011. He is the son of Aamir's second wife, Kiran Rao.

Meanwhile, Aamir wasn't the only one who celebrated the festival with great fanfare. Shah Rukh Khan also celebrated the birthday of Lord Krishna at his residence, Mannat with family and fans in Bandra, Mumbai. The superstar also indulged in breaking the Dahi Handi. In the video that has gone viral on the Internet, we can see Shah Rukh with a coconut in his hand completing the Janmashtami rituals by breaking the pot.

View this post on Instagram #HappyJanmashtami2019 âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by SRK Universe (@srkuniverse) onAug 23, 2019 at 11:38pm PDT

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra also celebrated Janmashtami by breaking Dahi Handi at his residence. Shilpa shared the video of the ritual on her Instagram account. She wrote, "My lil #Krishna and our yearly ritual celebrating #Janmashtami at our home.. #ViaanRaj #smashingit and getting better every year. Happy Janmashtami to all..lots of love and happiness to my instafam #happyjanmashtami [sic]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) onAug 23, 2019 at 10:21pm PDT

On the professional front, Aamir Khan's last film, Thugs Of Hindostan, tanked at the box office. He will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni, helmed by Secret Superstar fame, Advait Chandan and co-produced in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The Hindi remake will see Kareena Kapoor Khan play his love interest. Forrest Gump marks Aamir and Kareena's third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash. A source spoke to Pinvilla and said, "Kareena is the perfect choice for the film. They have locked both the actors' dates from October this year. They plan to shoot three schedules, back to back and Aamir will have different looks for each era. The film begins in the 70s and ends in present time. From the Emergency and Kargil War to Pulwama and Uri and the changing government, the film will showcase some of the biggest highlights in the last five decades of the nation's socio-political history."

Also Read: Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna 2? Film's writer gives hints

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates