Watch Video: Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor moving in together?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the hottest couples in B-town at the moment. Does this video mean they're ready to move in together?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor may deny or evade questions about their relationship, but their frequent outings and intimate gestures towards each other show their love for one another. One of the hottest couples in B-town currently, the entire industry and the actors' fans have been rooting for their relationship to flourish.

Alia and Ranbir share an easy camaraderie despite the age difference between them, and on more than one occasion publicly shown each other affection. Amidst all this, a video of them at an interior design and architecture firm in the city has been making the rounds. Speculations are rife that the couple may be planning to move in together.

Check out the video here:

Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor planning to buy a house together? While Alia takes no note of the people around, Ranbir can be seen waving to fans excited to see the stars.

Recently, while Alia Bhatt was promoting her latest film Kalank with her co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan, Alia goofed up and ended up accidentally addressing Varun by beau Ranbir Kapoor's name.

Cute, isn't it? If this doesn't prove how much the couple is in love, one look at them at awards functions and other events will make you see how great they are together. Recently, at an awards function, when Ranbir Kapoor won an award, he turned to Alia who was seated next to him and gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek. The pair was even spotted walking hand in hand at an event.

Pic/Yogen Shah

Well, only time will tell if Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be taking their relationship to the next level. On the work front, Alia Bhatt's latest film Kalank was just released on April 17, which has opened to mixed reviews. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will next be seen in Brahmastra, alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy.

