Watch video: Fatima Sana Shaikh's new dance style will leave you mesmerised

After flaunting her stunning moves on the beats of Dilbar, Fatima Sana Shaikh is back with a completely new dance style

Fatima Sana Shaikh. Pic/instagram.com/fatimasanashaikh

Actresses in Bollywood often opt for several dance forms such as hip hop, Salsa, freestyle, Bollywood, classical, but Fatima Sana Shaikh is learning this kickass dance style called Bachata.

After flaunting her stunning moves on the beats of Dilbar, the actress is back with a completely new dance style. A glimpse of the video will take you on a visual tour of Fatima Sana Shaikh's graceful moves where the actress is matching her steps with a Bachata artist.

Sharing the dance video on her social media handle, Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote: "Tried bachata for the first time. Mujhe nahi lagta main bachi. But @cornelr2090 and @rithikapoojary23really have been amazing teachers. Thanks cuties. Mazza aaya! #bachata #kacchadancer"

Fatima Sana Shaikh who makes heads turn with her choices of films and with her style statement is not only a good actor who carries herself with utmost flair in every event she attends, but the young actress is also passionate about dancing.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is known for promising roles - be it as a wrestler in Dangal or a warrior princess in Thugs of Hindostan, where the actress slipped into roles which were physically or mentally challenging, the actress has always added life to her roles.

After creating a lot of noise for her popular sari pose alongside Rajkummar Rao in Anurag Basu's next, the actress is heading towards her next film Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, which will roll out in August.

