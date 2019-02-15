Watch video: Four year-old girl dangles from hospital roof, saved by loose fitting dress

international

The girl reached the roof of the hospital after chasing a lizard

Screen grab from the video

A four-year-old girl, who was precariously dangling from the roof of a hospital in Thailand, was saved after a loose-fitting dress she was wearing prevented her fall. The girl was accompanied by her father, who came to the hospital for his treatment at Paholpolpayuhasena Hospital in Kanchanaburi, central Thailand.

According to Daily Mail, the toddler was hauled to safety after her loose fitting dress snagged on a signboard. The girl, out of curiosity, was chasing a lizard and wandered off from the ward. Pushing through fire escape door and climbing stairs she reached the roof of the 7-storey hospital, where she began chasing the lizard and climbed over the side of the building and fell over. However, she was saved by her dress, which stuck to a sign on the building.

As shown in the video below, the girl as dangling from the roof of the hospital, while people stood below the building to catch the girl. The hospital staff was alerted by a guest who heard the girl screaming.

Hospital staff rushed down the corridor to find the girl hanging on to the building's signboard. Six nurses were rushed to the roof, and one brave nurse, just in time, climbed down and pulled her up to safety. Later, the girl was taken away for a physical check-up, as reported by the website.

