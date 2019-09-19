Watch Video: Gangster uploads birthday bash on Facebook; gets surprise by cops

In a bizarre incident, bragging about the birthday celebrations on social media got this local gangster arrested by the police a few days later because of the clues he left on the video. Gangsters identified as Nikhil Chauhan alias Dhanna and Prateek Chhabra were arrested after the birthday bash video was uploaded by them on the social media platform, Facebook in which Chhabra was cutting his birthday cake using a pistol and later served the cake on weapons. But little did they know that a team of police entrusted with the responsibility of arresting them was also watching the birthday feed on Facebook.

Devender Arya, DCP (southwest) stated that the team led by Dinesh Kumar arrested the criminals after laying a trap near Sagarpur. A country-made pistol, the weapon used for cutting the cake along with three live rounds were seized by the police. According to India Today, police stated that the prime accused, Prateek Chhabra, has a criminal record and more than half a dozen cases registered against him under charges of the Gangster Act and rape. Prateek Chhabra also used to run an extortion racket. In 2012, he and his younger brother were booked for allegedly beating up a builder for not paying them the money that they were demanding.

Following the incident, the builder had filed a complaint with the police against Prateek Chhabra and his brother where he stated that the duo had demanded Rs 1 lakh and threatened him. He added that when he failed to give the money to the duo, they thrashed him on the road after which an FIR was lodged against them. Nikhil Chauhan had recently joined Chhabra’s gang and had started committing petty crimes for him, investigating officers informed. Prateek Chhabra was nabbed when a team led by Mukesh Meena, sub-inspector saw the video and tracked down the clues from it and caught the duo when they were on their way to meet other associates.

