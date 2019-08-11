Watch video: Gujarat police constable carries two kids on shoulders in flood water

national

The Gujarat police constable waded through knee-deep water for around 800 metres as he successfully moved the children to a safe and secure place

A screengrab of the video shows the brave constable carrying the two kids on his shoulders through the flooded streets in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

On Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took to social networking site Twitter and shared a heartwarming video of a police constable carrying two kids on his shoulders as he walks through above knee level waters in the flooded streets of Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

A man in uniform on duty...!!



Police constable Shri Pruthvirajsinh Jadeja is one of the many examples of Hard work , Determination and Dedication of Government official, executing duties in the adverse situation.



Do appreciate their commitment... pic.twitter.com/ksGIe0xDFk — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) August 10, 2019

In the viral video, the constable is seen wading through knee-deep water as he carries the two kids on his shoulders in order to move them to safety from the flooded areas of Kalyanpur village in Morbi district of Gujarat. A video of the constable's brave and courageous act has taken the internet by storm, earning him praise from netizens including Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The constable was identified as Pruthvirajsinh Jadeja and is attached to Tankara police station. After getting to know that 42 people, including 17 children were stranded, Jadeja rushed to Kalyanpur village and took part in the rescue operation which was launched by the police along with the swimmers and villagers.

#WATCH Pruthviraj Jadeja, a Gujarat police constable carried two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 km in flood waters in Kalyanpar village of Morbi district, to safety. (10.08) #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/2VjDLMbung — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

In order to save people and transport them safely from the flooded areas of Kalyanpur village, the rescue operation team even constructed a makeshift boat but Jadeja decided to carry the two children on his shoulders in order to move them to a safe place.

In doing so, Jadeja waded through knee-deep water for around 800 metres and in the process even hurt his leg, Later, he was administered first aid by his colleague. Jadeja and the team of police successfully moved all the stranded villagers to a safe and secure place.

According to news agency ANI, Jadeja said that what he did was his duty and the only thing that was running through his mind was how to save the stranded villagers including children. The police team constructed a boat on the spot with the help of the locals, who took part in the rescue operation.

After the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called Jadeja and even praised him for his courageous act. Rain -related incidents have sp far claimed 19 people including 16 in the incidents of wall/building collapse, as Saurashtra and central Gujarat is lashed by torrential rains.

